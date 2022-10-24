Keeping Families Out of ICUs No Longer Makes Sense as the Pandemic Eases

(STAT News) – Until that day, my mom, brother, and I had seen my dad just once since he was admitted to the ICU, and even that “courtesy” was granted only because of my dad’s decades of service to the hospital as a gastroenterologist. We resigned ourselves to unsatisfying FaceTime interactions, unable to provide the comfort and touch my dad needed — and deserved — from his family. Like so many other people admitted to the ICU during the pandemic, my dad was left to endure critical illness without those he loved the most. As I look back on two-plus years of flawed Covid-19 policies, the willful decision to separate families from their dying loved ones was the most inhumane. (Read More)