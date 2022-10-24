How TikTok’s Algorithm Made it a Success: ‘It Pushes the Boundaries’

(The Guardian) – One crucial innovation is that, unlike older recommendation algorithms, TikTok doesn’t just wait for the user to indicate that they like a video with a thumbs up, or satisfy itself by judging what a user chooses to view. Instead, it appears to actively test its own predictions, experimenting by showing videos that it thinks might be enjoyable and gauging the response. “It pushes the boundaries of your interests and monitors how you engage with those new videos it seeds in your For You Page,” Stokel-Walker says. (Read More)