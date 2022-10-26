America’s Adderall Shortage Could Kill People

Earlier this month, the US Food and Drug Administration announced a nationwide shortage of immediate release amphetamine mixed salts. For many people who take this medication, the announcement just stated what they've known for months. Right now, it can be tricky, wildly inconvenient, and sometimes outright impossible to get hold of this drug, commonly referred to by its brand name Adderall. Pharmacies across the country do not have it in stock. People are rationing pills, driving for hours, and pleading with their doctors for alternative treatments.