Most Teens Who Start Puberty Suppression Continue Gender-Affirming Care, Study Finds

(NPR) – A large majority of transgender adolescents who received puberty suppression treatment went on to continue gender-affirming treatment, a new study from the Netherlands has found. The study, published in The Lancet, used data that included people who visited the gender identity clinic of Amsterdam UMC, a leading medical center in the Dutch capital, for gender dysphoria. (Gender dysphoria refers to psychological distress that results from an incongruence between one’s sex assigned at birth and one’s gender identity.) (Read More)