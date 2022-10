FDA Postpones Meeting to Review Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pills

(Axios) – The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday indefinitely postponed a meeting of outside experts to help decide whether to allow over-the-counter sales of birth control pills. Driving the news: HRA Pharma sought the designation last July for its Opill contraceptive. The scheduling of an advisory committee meeting for Nov. 18 was considered unusually fast for the agency. (Read More)