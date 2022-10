Axios Finish Line: Lonely America

(Axios) – Loneliness in America is widespread — and it’s a public health problem. By the numbers: More than 1 in 3 Americans are lonely, per a Harvard study. That rises to 61% when looking at younger people, and 51% among mothers with young kids. Why it matters: It’s not just a feeling. Loneliness has real consequences for your health and can shorten your life. (Read More)