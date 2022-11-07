A New Edition of Journal of Medical Ethics Is Now Available

November 7, 2022

Journal of Medical Ethics (vol. 48, no. 10, 2022) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Organisational Failure: Rethinking Whistleblowing for Tomorrow’s Doctors” by Daniel James Taylor and Dawn Goodwin 
  • “Manufacturing safer Medics” by Edwin Jesudason 
  • “Ethics of Genomic Passports: Should the Genetically Resistant be Exempted from Lockdowns and Quarantines?” by Christopher Gyngell and Julian Savulescu 
  • “Doctors Have an Ethical Obligation to Ask Patients about Food Insecurity: What is Stopping Us?” by Jessica Kate Knight and Zoe Fritz
  • “Research Abuses against People of Colour and other vulnerable Groups in early Psychedelic Research” by Dana Strauss, et al.

 

