A New Edition of Journal of Medical Ethics Is Now Available
November 7, 2022
Journal of Medical Ethics (vol. 48, no. 10, 2022) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Organisational Failure: Rethinking Whistleblowing for Tomorrow’s Doctors” by Daniel James Taylor and Dawn Goodwin
- “Manufacturing safer Medics” by Edwin Jesudason
- “Ethics of Genomic Passports: Should the Genetically Resistant be Exempted from Lockdowns and Quarantines?” by Christopher Gyngell and Julian Savulescu
- “Doctors Have an Ethical Obligation to Ask Patients about Food Insecurity: What is Stopping Us?” by Jessica Kate Knight and Zoe Fritz
- “Research Abuses against People of Colour and other vulnerable Groups in early Psychedelic Research” by Dana Strauss, et al.