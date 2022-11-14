New Articles from BMC Medical Ethics Are Now Available
November 14, 2022
BMC Medical Ethics has new articles available online.
Articles include:
- “How to Deal with Moral Challenges around the Decision-Making Competence in Transgender Adolescent Care? Development of an Ethics Support Tool” by Janine de Snoo-Trimp, et al.
- “Moral Values of Dutch Physicians in Relation to Requests for Euthanasia: A Qualitative Study” by Marjanne van Zwol, et al.
- “Current Status of Umbilical Cord Blood Storage and Provision to Private Biobanks by institutions Handling Childbirth in Japan” by Maho Murata, et al.