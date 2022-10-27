ECMO May Come with Mental Health Costs

(MedPage Today) – Use of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) was associated with a modestly increased risk of new mental health diagnoses in patients treated for critical illness in an intensive care unit (ICU), a retrospective cohort study in Canada showed. Among adult survivors who received ECMO, incidence of a new mental health diagnosis was 22.1 per 100 person-years compared with 14.5 per 100 person-years in ICU survivors who did not receive ECMO, reported Shannon M. Fernando, MD, MSc, of the University of Ottawa in Ontario, Canada, and colleagues in JAMA. (Read More)