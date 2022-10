Afraid of Needles? China Using Inhalable COVID-19 Vaccine

(Associated Press) – The Chinese city of Shanghai started administering an inhalable COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday in what appears to be a world first. The vaccine, a mist that is sucked in through the mouth, is being offered for free as a booster dose for previously vaccinated people, according to an announcement on an official city social media account. (Read More)