Kids with Cancer Deserve More Than a Cure

(STAT News) – Treatments for pediatric cancers work well, but they come at a steep cost. Survivors of childhood cancers are twice as likely as their peers to develop at least one chronic health condition by age 50 and, on average, have 17 of them. For the youngest people with cancer, achieving remission is a major milestone to be celebrated, but it isn’t the end of their health problems; it’s often the beginning of a new journey. Childhood cancer survivors face hearing loss, heart disease, infertility, and a multitude of other conditions — in addition to secondary cancers — as a result of their treatment. (Read More)