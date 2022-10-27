OB-GYN Residency Programs Face Tough Choice on Abortion Training

(New York Times) – Many medical residency programs that are educating the next generation of obstetricians and gynecologists are facing a treacherous choice. If they continue to provide abortion training in states where the procedure is now outlawed, they could be prosecuted. If they don’t offer it, they risk losing their accreditation, which in turn would render their residents ineligible to receive specialty board certification and imperil recruitment of faculty and medical students. (Read More)