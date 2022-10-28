Despite Katie Couric’s Advice, Doctors Say Ultrasound Breast Exams May Not Be Needed

(Kaiser Health News) – The task force gives an “I” rating to supplemental screening for women with dense breasts whose mammogram results don’t indicate a problem. That means the current evidence is “insufficient” to assess whether the benefits outweigh the harms of the extra screening. (The task force is updating its recommendation for breast cancer screening, including supplemental screening for women with dense breasts.) One key harm that researchers are concerned about, besides the possible extra cost, is the chance of a false-positive result. Supplemental imaging in women who aren’t at high risk for breast cancer may identify potential trouble spots, which can lead to follow-up testing such as breast biopsies that are invasive and raise cancer fears for many patients. But research has found that very often these results turn out to be false alarms. (Read More)