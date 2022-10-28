For Experts on Stroke, Fetterman-Oz Debate Is a Teachable Moment

(STAT News) – Experts in stroke and speech, though, stressed that issues with language skills following a stroke are often separate from any potential impact on someone’s cognitive abilities. Moreover, they said they hope the attention on Fetterman will raise awareness about and acceptance of the types of accommodations that are commonly used by people with disabilities, including some of the 800,000 people who have strokes a year in the United States. Fetterman, for example, has used closed-captioning systems during interviews and at the debate. (Read More)