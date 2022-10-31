In a Year It Was Supposed to Flare, Polio-Like Syndrome in Kids Doesn’t, Adding to Mystery

(STAT News) – Like many respiratory viruses, circulation of EV-D68 appeared to be suppressed by Covid-19 control measures earlier in the pandemic. But in late August and September hospitals in various parts of the country started admitting little kids with telltale signs of EV-D68 infection, which in the respiratory phase looks like a bad asthma attack in a child who doesn’t have asthma. Doctors who study AFM were convinced a heartbreaking influx of paralyzed children and petrified parents would soon follow; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent out an alert in early September warning medical practitioners to be on the lookout for cases. And then … nothing happened. (Read More)