In Senegal, Oxygen Infrastructure May Curb Childhood Pneumonia

(Undark) – The crisis of the Covid-19 pandemic drew the world’s attention to the critical importance of oxygen. Seeing how quickly countries galvanized to tackle Covid, Klugman and other leading experts penned a Lancet article in November 2020, calling for them to build on the pandemic’s rare gains — such as increasing oxygen infrastructure — to help curb childhood pneumonia. The authors wrote: “The Covid-19 response provides opportunities to increase diagnostic and treatment services for respiratory infections.” Ba and other experts on the ground share the sentiment. Increasingly, they see Covid as an opportunity to get the critical resource to more children, to tackle this other forgotten epidemic. (Read More)