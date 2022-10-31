Could a Nose Spray a Day Keep COVID Away?

(Nature) – The spritz developed by Moscona’s team is one of a raft of proposed nasal sprays to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection. The sprays would be fast-acting and would be applied frequently, perhaps once or twice a day, to the site where the virus first takes hold — the nasal lining and throat. Unlike vaccines, which train the recipient’s immune system to build long-lasting protection, the sprays are short-lived compounds that would directly block the virus’s ability to enter cells. Multiple research teams have shown that such sprays are effective at warding off SARS-CoV-2 infection in animals. (Read More)