The Fading Art of Preserving the Dead

(New York Times) – Data gathered by the National Funeral Directors Association shows that nearly 60 percent of Americans were cremated in 2021, an increase from around 25 percent in 1999. More than 60 percent of people surveyed were interested in having so-called green burials, which are cheaper than traditional funerals and limit the chemicals allowed into the body for preservation. Embalmers are becoming more difficult to find; most funeral homes rely on contractors like Mr. Harvell, who may be the sole embalmers for a dozen funeral-home clients. (Read More)