Pulse Oximeters and Their Inaccuracies Will Get FDA Scrutiny Today. What Took So Long?

(STAT News) – A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee Tuesday will take up the issue of whether pulse oximeters, the ubiquitous medical devices that became a mainstay for assessing patient oxygen levels during the Covid-19 pandemic, need to be regulated differently — or even completely reconceived — based on research showing the devices are less accurate in people with darker skin. For many, the question is what took so long. (Read More)