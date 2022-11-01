Online Requests for Medication Abortions Spiked After the Dobbs Decision

(STAT News) – There was a staggering increase in requests for abortion pills through telemedicine in the months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, according to a new analysis. The study, published Tuesday in JAMA, was conducted by researchers at the University of Texas at Austin and Aid Access, a nonprofit online telemedicine service that provides medication that people can use to safely end a pregnancy at home. They examined the organization’s data from September 2021 through August 2022 and saw two distinct spikes: the first, after the Supreme Court’s draft decision leaked to the public, and an even starker increase after the decision came down. (Read More)