FDA Says Providers Offering Medication Abortion Before Pregnancy Have Gone Rogue

(Politico) – The FDA said health providers prescribing abortion medication to people who aren't pregnant are acting without its authorization and that the practice is potentially dangerous for patients. "The FDA is concerned about the advance prescribing of mifepristone for this use," an FDA spokesperson granted anonymity to describe sensitive agency policies told POLITICO on Friday. "Mifepristone is not approved for advance provision of a medical abortion."