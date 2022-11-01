What Causes Alzheimer’s? Study Puts Leading Theory to ‘Ultimate Test’

November 1, 2022

(NPR) – An idea that has propelled Alzheimer’s research for more than 30 years is approaching its day of reckoning. Scientists are launching a study designed to make or break the hypothesis that Alzheimer’s is caused by a sticky substance called beta-amyloid. The study will give an experimental anti-amyloid drug to people as young as 18 who have gene mutations that often cause Alzheimer’s to appear in their 30s or 40s. (Read More)

