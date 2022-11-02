Uganda’s Ebola Responders Fret as Some People Fight Measures

(Associated Press) – The recent explosion of Ebola virus cases in a Ugandan rural community began when defiant residents exhumed a body at night, undoing the work of a safe burial team in order to give the deceased man a proper Islamic funeral. Within days, at least 23 of the mourners had contracted Ebola and three were dead, prompting Uganda’s health minister to say she hoped the members of the farming community in the district of Kassanda had learnt their lesson. But it seems not everyone had. (Read More)