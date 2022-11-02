After Covid Lockdown, Fear and Unrest Sweep iPhone Factory in China

(New York Times) – Covid lockdown measures have generated a wave of fear and unrest inside the world’s largest iPhone manufacturing complex, in north-central China, with stories of food shortages among quarantined employees filling social media, and large numbers of workers fleeing the facility. The plant, operated by Foxconn, the Taiwanese-based manufacturing giant with facilities across China, went into lockdown in mid-October as coronavirus cases were rising in Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan Province. Under China’s zero-Covid policies, cities and companies are expected to take strict measures to eliminate transmission of the virus. (Read More)