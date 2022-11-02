High Demand for Amoxicillin Is Causing Shortages Amid Child RSV Surge

(Washington Post) – Parents filling their kids’ prescriptions may have to try a few pharmacies or end up with a different strength or form than originally prescribed, but amoxicillin in some form is generally still available, pharmacists said. The supply of the liquid version is most strained, along with some chewable tablets. The flood of demand for the antibiotic reflects the intense surge in RSV that is straining pediatric wards at hospitals across the country as the cold-like virus spreads rapidly among young children, whose immune systems had little exposure to RSV during the first two years of the pandemic. (Read More)