Smiling Faces Might Help the Drug Ketamine Keep Depression at Bay

(NPR) – Computer games designed to boost self-esteem appear to prolong the antidepressant benefits of the mind-bending anesthetic ketamine. A recent study of 154 people found that those who played games featuring smiling faces and positive messages remained free of depression up to three months after a ketamine infusion, a team reports in the American Journal of Psychiatry. People who got ketamine alone tended to relapse after a week or two. (Read More)