Eat This Drone

(IEEE Spectrum) – At the IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS) conference in Kyoto last week, researchers from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) presented a paper describing a drone that can boost its payload of food from 30 percent to 50 percent of its mass. It does so with the ingenious use of wings made from rice cakes that contain the caloric equivalent of an average, if unbalanced, breakfast. (Read More)