Youngest Person to Use Prosthetic Legs with Computerized Knees

(BBC) – Harmonie-Rose, from Bath, has been training with an assistance dog to help her do tasks. The eight-year-old had all her limbs amputated after she contracted meningitis when she was a baby. She became the youngest person to have the technology after being fitted with the microprocessor knees as part of a trial at Dorset Orthopaedics.

View video here.