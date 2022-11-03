Here’s Why We’re Not Prepared for the Next Wave of Biotech Innovation

(STAT News) – Here’s what “biology’s century” means to me: In the same way the 20th century belonged to physics, the 21st is biological. But while physics in the 20th century brought airplanes, personal computers, and posters of Albert Einstein, it also meant the atom bomb and a complete transformation of the social order. Now, we’re approaching a moment when changes in what we understand about biology are every bit as exhilarating and terrifying. (Read More)