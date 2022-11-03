Respiratory Infection Surge Sounds a Wake-Up Call for Pediatric Emergency Care

(STAT News) – Children's hospitals — including Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, where I work — are designed, staffed, and supplied to take care of critically sick kids, including top-notch emergency care. But many families don't have access to children's hospitals. More than 85% of children who need emergency care go to general emergency departments, which concurrently care for children and adults, instead of to specialized pediatric facilities. Research shows that many of those EDs are not pediatric ready or well-prepared to care for children.