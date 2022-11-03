‘Intriguing and Sobering’: Enthusiasm Over Psilocybin’s Effect on Depression Tempered by Questions About Durability

(STAT News) – The hype around psychedelic therapy has been put to the test, with the publication Wednesday of the largest-ever study of psilocybin to treat depression. The Phase 2 trial found that the drug was effective — it reduced or eliminated symptoms in the short term in more than one-third of patients who took the highest dose — but not as dazzlingly powerful as earlier smaller studies had suggested. (Read More)