Heart Transplant Outcomes Similar with COVID-19-Positive Donors

(Medscape) – Patients who receive hearts from COVID-19–positive donors will likely have short-term outcomes similar to those who receive hearts from COVID-19–negative donors, two retrospective analyses suggest. COVID-19 rarely causes cardiac injury among young, healthy people; however, endothelial dysfunction and subcellular derangements might have longer-term consequences for a mild or subclinical infection in the transplanted organ, according to Clancy Mullan, MD, and colleagues at the Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut. Therefore, the team investigated outcomes of patients in the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) database who received hearts from COVID-19–positive donors. (Read More)