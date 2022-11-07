A U.S. Research Station in Antarctica Is Stopping Travel After Covid-19 Outbreak

(Wall Street Journal) – The National Science Foundation is shutting down travel to McMurdo Station in Antarctica after nearly 10% of the population tested positive for Covid-19. All travel to the U.S. outpost on Antarctica will be paused for the next two weeks due to the outbreak, the National Science Foundation said over the weekend. The halt on travel doesn’t apply to essential travel for health and safety reasons, the foundation said. There are currently 64 active cases of Covid-19 at McMurdo Station, where 993 people are stationed, a spokeswoman for the National Science Foundation said Monday. (Read More)