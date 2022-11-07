Indonesia Urged to Allow the Use of Only Safe Ingredients in Medicinal Syrups for Children

(Straight Times) – The Indonesian authorities should approve the use of only safe solubility enhancers by drug manufacturers in medicinal syrups, said public health experts on Tuesday, as the health authorities investigate a suspected link between liquid drugs and acute kidney injury (AKI) in children. The presence of ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol as impurities in polyethylene glycol, which is used as a solvent in syrups for fever, cough and flu, came into the spotlight after the deaths of more than 100 children because of AKI. Under Indonesia’s regulations pertaining to drug manufacturing, the tolerable daily intake of both substances is 0.5mg per kg of body weight. (Read More)