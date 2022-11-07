Hospital Giant HCA Fends Off Accusations of Questionable Inpatient Admissions

(Kaiser Health News) – Commercial insurers pay handsomely for inpatient care, with room rates often hitting several thousand dollars a day — and that doesn't include the charges that inevitably follow for bloodwork, consultations, and other exams that typically occur. Hospitals, like hotels, maximize revenue by keeping their beds full. Critics allege that HCA sought to keep occupancy rates high by creating incentives for doctors to admit ER patients — whether those patients required admission or not. The accusation is particularly surprising because admission rates nationally have generally been declining as more conditions can be safely treated with telemedicine and home monitoring.