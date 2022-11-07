This Gulp of Engineered Bacteria Is Meant to Treat Disease

(Wired) – Over the past hundred years, this protective strain—now known as E. coli Nissle—has been used as a probiotic to promote gut health and treat gastrointestinal conditions like inflammatory bowel disease. Now, scientists are genetically engineering E. coli Nissle to perform specific functions in hopes of creating a new class of “living” medicines. In October, Massachusetts biotech company Synlogic announced results from a small study showing that its engineered version of the bacteria provided some benefit to patients with a rare genetic disease called phenylketonuria, or PKU. (Read More)