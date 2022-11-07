Paxlovid May Reduce Risk of Long Covid in Eligible Patients, Study Finds

(New York Times) – People who took the antiviral drug Paxlovid within a few days after being infected with the coronavirus were less likely to be experiencing long Covid several months later, a large new study found. The findings suggest that for people who are medically eligible for the antiviral — older adults or people with certain health problems — Paxlovid not only reduces the odds that they will be hospitalized or die from a coronavirus infection, but also lowers their risk of long-term symptoms. (Read More)