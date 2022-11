Study: Myocarditis Risk 2 to 3 Times Higher from Moderna Than Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

(UPI) – The incidence of myocarditis — inflammation of the heart muscle — is two- to threefold higher after a second dose of the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine than the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, a study released Monday says. But Moderna tells UPI the benefits of its vaccine “significantly outweigh” the risks. (Read More)