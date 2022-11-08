Brain Implants that Translate Paralyzed Patients’ Thoughts into Speech Creep Closer to Reality

(STAT News) – In a landmark study published last year, Chang and his colleagues reported that the neuroprosthesis enabled Pancho (a nickname, to protect the patient’s privacy) to type words on a screen by attempting to speak them. The algorithm correctly constructed sentences from a 50-word vocabulary about 75% of the time. Now, in a new report published Tuesday in Nature Communications, Chang’s team has pushed that scientific milestone even further. By tweaking their system to recognize individual letters of the NATO phonetic alphabet — Alpha, Bravo, Charlie, etc. — the device was able to decode more than 1,100 words from the electrical activity inside Pancho’s brain as he silently tried saying the letters. (Read More)