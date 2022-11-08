Post-‘Roe,’ Contraceptive Failures Carry Bigger Stakes

(Kaiser Health News) – Even when the odds of contraception failure are small, the number of incidents can add up quickly. More than 47 million women of reproductive age in the United States use contraception and, depending on the birth control method, hundreds of thousands of unplanned pregnancies can occur each year. With most abortions outlawed in at least 13 states and legal battles underway in others, contraceptive failures now carry bigger stakes for tens of millions of Americans. (Read More)