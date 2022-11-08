Humanoid Robots Are Getting Close to Reality

(The Economist) – A sked a question , Ameca fixes you with sapphire-blue eyes. Does that face contain a hint of a smile? “Yes, I am a robot”, is the reply. Another Ameca, standing nearby in a group of four, stares across inquisitively and tries to join in. “Currently, it’s the worst ever party guest,” says Will Jackson, Ameca’s creator. “It butts in on every conversation and never shuts up.” Mr Jackson, boss of Engineered Arts, a small robotics company in Falmouth, south-west England, is trying to fix that problem. Those eyes contain cameras and the Amecas are being trained to recognise faces and decide who is paying attention or making eye contact during conversations. (Read More)