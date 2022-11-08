Is Opioid Abuse Leading to Ped Head Trauma?

(Medscape) – As a physician in the heart of the opioid epidemic, Pavirthra R. Ellison, MD, has watched for years as her patients have lost parents to overdoses. More than 1400 adults in West Virginia, where she practices, died of opioid abuse in 2021 alone, government statistics show. The grim toll made Ellison wonder: What was happening to children in the state? The answer, according to a new study, is not reassuring. Ellison and her colleagues have found a troubling link between a surge in critical head and neck injuries among youth in West Virginia and a spike in positive tests for opioids and benzodiazepines among children who arrive at emergency departments in the state. They don’t think the pattern is a coincidence. (Read More)