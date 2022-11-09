Amid Vaccine Shortage, Lebanon Faces Its First Cholera Outbreak in Three Decades

(NPR) – Fortunately, there is an oral vaccine that’s quite effective. But there’s not enough of it to meet the surge in cases around the world. A total of 29 countries across the Caribbean, Middle East, Africa and South Asia are reporting cholera, a situation fueled in large part by poverty, conflict and climate change. Lebanon is experiencing its first outbreak in nearly three decades. The first case was discovered a month ago, but now it’s spread across the entire country. There are already at least 2,700 cases and 18 deaths. (Read More)