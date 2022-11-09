FDA Warns of Animal Tranquilizer in Illicit Drug Supply

(NBC News) – A powerful animal tranquilizer is increasingly showing up in the illicit drug supply, putting unsuspecting users at risk for hard to treat overdoses and dangerous side effects, the Food and Drug Administration warned Tuesday. The drug, called xylazine, is primarily found in heroin and illicit fentanyl, the FDA said, and overdoses can look similar to an opioid overdose. But because xylazine isn’t an opioid, these overdoses can’t be reversed using the antidote naloxone, or Narcan. (Read More)