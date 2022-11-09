Would You Have Your Legs Broken To Make Yourself Taller? The Men Who Go Through Hell for a Little Extra Height

(The Guardian) – Demand for cosmetic leg lengthening, also known as stature lengthening, is on the rise, particularly among young men. Thanks to technological advances, changing attitudes to cosmetic procedures, and a growing entrepreneurialism among orthopaedic surgeons, clinics all over the world are competing for patients. Yet there is also concern about this growth industry. What does it say about a society that potentially vulnerable people are lining up for major surgery? And what is motivating the surgeons who offer it? (Read More)