A New Edition of Nursing Ethics Is Now Available

November 16, 2022

Nursing Ethics (vol. 29, no. 6, 2022) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Moral Distress among Critical Care Nurses: A Cross-Cultural Comparison” by Kaoru Ashida, et al.
  • “Profiling Nursing Students’ dishonest Behaviour: Classroom versus Clinical Settings” by Robert Lovri? and Boštjan Žvanut
  • “Ethical Challenges and Lack of Ethical Language in Nurse Leadership” by Anne Storaker, Anne Kari Tolo Heggestad and Berit Sæteren
  • “Whistle-Blowers – Morally Courageous Actors in Health Care?” by Johanna Wiisak, Riitta Suhonen and Helena Leino-Kilpi
  • “When Law and Ethics come apart: Constraints versus Guidance” by Daniel A Wilkenfeld and Christine Durmis
  • “Can Nurses in Clinical Practice Ascribe Responsibility to Intelligent Robots?” by Jerick Tabudlo, Letty Kuan and Paul Froilan Garma

 

