A New Edition of Journal of Medical Ethics Is Now Available

November 23, 2022

Journal of Medical Ethics (vol. 48, no. 11, 2022) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Directed and Conditional Uterus Donation” by Elizabeth Chloe Romanis and Jordan A Parsons 
  • “Compulsory Treatment of Physical Illness under MHA 1983” by Robert Wheeler and Alexander Ruck Keene 
  • “Integrity and Rights to Gender-Affirming Healthcare” by R Rowland 
  • “Before and Beyond Trust: Reliance in Medical AI” by Charalampia (Xaroula) Kerasidou, et al.

 

Posted by

Posted in Artificial Intelligence, Clinical / Medical, Journal Articles, Organ Donation / Transplantation, Public Health

Ad