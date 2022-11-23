A New Edition of Journal of Medical Ethics Is Now Available
November 23, 2022
Journal of Medical Ethics (vol. 48, no. 11, 2022) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Directed and Conditional Uterus Donation” by Elizabeth Chloe Romanis and Jordan A Parsons
- “Compulsory Treatment of Physical Illness under MHA 1983” by Robert Wheeler and Alexander Ruck Keene
- “Integrity and Rights to Gender-Affirming Healthcare” by R Rowland
- “Before and Beyond Trust: Reliance in Medical AI” by Charalampia (Xaroula) Kerasidou, et al.