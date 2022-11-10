‘The Tipping Point Is Coming’: Unprecedented Exodus of Young Life Scientists Is Shaking Up Academia

(STAT News) – Students and postdocs lambasted a system they say exploits their long hours at the lab bench to advance the careers and renown of professors. In return, they’re left powerless, overworked, and so underpaid that eking out a living is difficult if not outright impossible. But those critiques go back decades. What has changed is that there’s now a booming biotech industry and private sector with a seemingly insatiable need for life science talent — and the willingness to offer six-figure salaries and benefits. For many young researchers, the allure of these jobs is irresistible. Problems that have percolated for years are now coming to a head. (Read More)