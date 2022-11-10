Uganda Ends School Year Early As It Tries to Contain Growing Ebola Outbreak

(NPR) – The Ugandan Ministry of Education and Sports has ordered schools across the country to end the school year early in order to prevent the further spread of Ebola among schoolchildren. Uganda declared an outbreak of Ebola on Sept. 20 of this year, and since then has reported 135 cases and 53 deaths due to the disease across seven districts of the country. Among those cases, 23 children have been infected and eight have died. (Read More)