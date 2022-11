Masks Cut Covid Spread in Schools, Study Finds

(New York Times) – Now a research paper details a so-called natural experiment that occurred when all but two school districts in the greater Boston area lifted mask requirements in the spring. Researchers took that opportunity to make a direct comparison of the spread of Covid in masking and non-masking schools. The bottom line: Masking mandates were linked with significantly reduced numbers of Covid cases in schools. (Read More)